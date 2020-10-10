$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CQP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CQP) will report sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the highest is $1.59 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners reported sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $6.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $6.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $7.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cheniere Energy Partners.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CQP shares. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd.

Shares of CQP opened at $35.83 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $45.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.73.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

