$116.52 Million in Sales Expected for Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) will post sales of $116.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aphria’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $114.88 million. Aphria posted sales of $95.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aphria will report full-year sales of $521.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $496.29 million to $542.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $645.15 million, with estimates ranging from $589.48 million to $741.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aphria.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Aphria had a negative net margin of 14.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.64 million.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Aphria from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:APHA opened at $5.75 on Friday. Aphria has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 2.12.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

