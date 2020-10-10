$15.18 Million in Sales Expected for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will post $15.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.68 million and the highest is $15.67 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year sales of $59.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.38 million to $59.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $84.24 million, with estimates ranging from $82.54 million to $86.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($4.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($3.19). The business had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.46 million.

Shares of BLI opened at $83.97 on Friday. Berkeley Lights has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $89.67.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

