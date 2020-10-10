1PM (LON:OPM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.35

1pm plc (LON:OPM) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.35 and traded as low as $16.75. 1PM shares last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 32,301 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 million and a P/E ratio of 9.85.

About 1PM (LON:OPM)

1pm plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. It offers lease financial products and services, such as vehicle finance brokering, secured loans, asset finance, invoice finance, unsecured loans, hire purchase, bridging and buy-to-let mortgages, and asset finance, as well as factoring services.

