$31.27 Million in Sales Expected for Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) to announce $31.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altabancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.90 million to $32.60 million. Altabancorp posted sales of $32.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Altabancorp will report full year sales of $123.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.00 million to $127.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $119.09 million, with estimates ranging from $115.08 million to $122.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Altabancorp.

Get Altabancorp alerts:

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Altabancorp had a net margin of 32.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $31.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALTA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altabancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altabancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTA opened at $21.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.83. Altabancorp has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $31.27.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altabancorp (ALTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.