$50.74 Million in Sales Expected for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to announce $50.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.78 million. Alerus Financial posted sales of $48.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year sales of $205.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $202.60 million to $208.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $189.24 million, with estimates ranging from $187.08 million to $191.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $58.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.48 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 14.07%.

ALRS has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $22.15 on Friday. Alerus Financial has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $379.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

