500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.69

500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.69 and traded as low as $2.93. 500.com shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 20,213 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69. The company has a market cap of $128.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.37.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. 500.com had a negative net margin of 2,115.05% and a negative return on equity of 86.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 500.com stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of 500.com worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com or Multilotto.net in Curacao, Malta, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Sweden, as well as provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games.

