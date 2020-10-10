$61.05 Million in Sales Expected for Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) will report sales of $61.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.85 million. Banc of California reported sales of $62.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year sales of $236.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $232.24 million to $240.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $247.81 million, with estimates ranging from $239.60 million to $261.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $60.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.95 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Banc of California has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Banc of California by 80.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.33. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $574.15 million, a PE ratio of -12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

