6,607,904 Shares in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,607,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,942,000. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.61% of Extended Stay America as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter worth about $63,185,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter worth about $5,927,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,187,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 583,146 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 904,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 517,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STAY shares. BofA Securities upgraded Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Extended Stay America from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.82.

STAY opened at $12.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $15.29.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of May 4, 2020, the company had a network of 634 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

