$69.05 Million in Sales Expected for BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will post sales of $69.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BG Staffing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.50 million. BG Staffing posted sales of $79.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BG Staffing will report full-year sales of $278.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $274.17 million to $282.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $307.12 million, with estimates ranging from $302.13 million to $312.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BG Staffing.

BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. BG Staffing had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.89 million.

Shares of BGSF opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.36 million, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.92. BG Staffing has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

