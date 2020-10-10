$730,000.00 in Sales Expected for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to announce sales of $730,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $700,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $750,000.00. Altimmune posted sales of $640,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year sales of $4.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 million to $4.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $410.20 million, with estimates ranging from $185.60 million to $634.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 50.83% and a negative net margin of 858.94%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALT. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. B.Riley Securit reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $12.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.65. Altimmune has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $35.10.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

