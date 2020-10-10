$936.17 Million in Sales Expected for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) will announce $936.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $846.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. Tenaris posted sales of $1.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year sales of $4.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 6.91%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tenaris from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tenaris from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.96.

Shares of TS opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $12.32. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $23.54.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Tenaris by 131.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Tenaris by 143.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Tenaris by 21.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 11.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

