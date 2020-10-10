AAX Token (AAB) Market Capitalization Tops $10.01 Million

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. AAX Token has a total market capitalization of $10.01 million and $4.31 million worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AAX Token has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One AAX Token token can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00003387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019648 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00041201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006677 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.01 or 0.05052630 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00053781 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00030989 BTC.

About AAX Token

AAX Token is a token. AAX Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,000,005 tokens. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange. AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange. AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en.

Buying and Selling AAX Token

AAX Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

