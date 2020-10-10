Aberdeen Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $190.86

Shares of Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Ltd. (LON:AAIF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.86 and traded as high as $197.98. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund shares last traded at $193.50, with a volume of 829,596 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 190.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 179.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The company has a market cap of $334.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35.

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Company Profile (LON:AAIF)

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

