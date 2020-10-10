Acacia Diversified (OTCMKTS:ACCA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACCA)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Acacia Diversified shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 543,777 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

Acacia Diversified Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACCA)

Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc engages in the extraction and processing of high-CBD/low-THC content medical grade hemp oils from medical hemp plants in the United States. The company is also involved in the research and development of botanicals endocannabinoid nutraceuticals product line; and retail and wholesale distribution of medicinal hemp products and dietary supplements.

