Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $131.37 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will post $131.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $128.50 million and the highest is $134.24 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year sales of $371.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $365.10 million to $378.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $568.15 million, with estimates ranging from $560.10 million to $576.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 million.

Separately, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Accel Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Accel Entertainment stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $905.71 million, a PE ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.31. Accel Entertainment has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in distributed gaming operations in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video gaming terminals, slot machines, and redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, as well as other amusement devices, such as jukeboxes, dartboards, pool tables, pinball machines, and other related entertainment equipment in authorized non- casino locations comprising restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

