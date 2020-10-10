ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.56

Shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.56 and traded as low as $21.65. ACNB shares last traded at $21.89, with a volume of 2,869 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of ACNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

The company has a market cap of $190.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.66%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%.

In other news, Director David L. Sites acquired 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.58 per share, for a total transaction of $39,842.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,100.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 2,600 shares of company stock worth $53,551 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACNB. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACNB by 44.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ACNB by 46.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACNB in the first quarter worth $92,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACNB by 9.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ACNB in the second quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACNB)

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

