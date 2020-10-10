Advanced Internet Blocks Price Down 43.8% This Week (AIB)

Advanced Internet Blocks (CURRENCY:AIB) traded 66.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Advanced Internet Blocks has traded down 43.8% against the U.S. dollar. Advanced Internet Blocks has a total market cap of $118.25 million and approximately $11.00 worth of Advanced Internet Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Advanced Internet Blocks coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Advanced Internet Blocks alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00432901 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010563 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002865 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks Coin Profile

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2015. Advanced Internet Blocks’ total supply is 31,413,254,180 coins and its circulating supply is 24,213,254,183 coins. Advanced Internet Blocks’ official website is aib.iobond.com.

Advanced Internet Blocks Coin Trading

Advanced Internet Blocks can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Internet Blocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Internet Blocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Advanced Internet Blocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Advanced Internet Blocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Advanced Internet Blocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.