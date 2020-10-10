Aeon (AEON) Price Up 3% Over Last Week

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00003250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a total market cap of $5.84 million and $2,064.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aeon has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.21 or 0.01024025 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 624% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002251 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000601 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

