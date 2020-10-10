AeroCentury (NYSE:ACY) versus Quest Resource (NYSE:QRHC) Head-To-Head Contrast

AeroCentury (NYSE:ACY) and Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get AeroCentury alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AeroCentury and Quest Resource, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroCentury 0 0 0 0 N/A Quest Resource 0 0 1 0 3.00

Quest Resource has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 78.57%. Given Quest Resource’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quest Resource is more favorable than AeroCentury.

Profitability

This table compares AeroCentury and Quest Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroCentury -102.72% -154.52% -18.08% Quest Resource 1.12% 1.71% 1.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AeroCentury and Quest Resource’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AeroCentury $25.61 million 0.12 -$16.66 million N/A N/A Quest Resource $98.98 million 0.31 -$60,000.00 N/A N/A

Quest Resource has higher revenue and earnings than AeroCentury.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of AeroCentury shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of Quest Resource shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of AeroCentury shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of Quest Resource shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

AeroCentury has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quest Resource has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Quest Resource beats AeroCentury on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AeroCentury

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides leasing and finance services to regional airlines worldwide. The company primarily engages in leasing its aircraft portfolio consisting of mid-life regional aircraft through operating and finance leases. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which include other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines. As of March 30, 2020, the company's aircraft portfolio consisted of eleven aircraft held for lease, six aircraft held under sales-type or direct finance leases, and seven aircraft held for sale. AeroCentury Corp. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products. It also provides landfill diversion services. Further, it provides sustainability programs, including strategic planning, writing policies and procedures, LEED certification, life cycle assessment, energy modeling, building commissioning, and carbon emission reduction reporting. Quest Resource Holding Corporation serves big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive and fleet providers; manufacturing plants; residential and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects through direct sales force and strategic partnerships. The company was formerly known as Infinity Resources Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Quest Resource Holding Corporation in October 2013. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in The Colony, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for AeroCentury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroCentury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.