Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.77

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.77 and traded as low as $0.75. Africa Oil shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 9,255 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AOIFF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Africa Oil in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered Africa Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77. The stock has a market cap of $353.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.70.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF)

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya and Ethiopia. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

