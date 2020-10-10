Aggregated Micro Power (LON:AMPH) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.87

Aggregated Micro Power Holdings PLC (LON:AMPH)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.87 and traded as high as $92.00. Aggregated Micro Power shares last traded at $92.00, with a volume of 333 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 55.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 million and a PE ratio of 70.77.

Aggregated Micro Power Company Profile (LON:AMPH)

Aggregated Micro Power Holdings Plc operates as a distributed energy company in the United Kingdom. The company's Project Development segment develops, finances, and manages distributed energy projects focusing on biomass heat, steam, and combined heat and power. This segment also engages in renewable heat and grid balancing; the biomass business, including fuel supply, operation and maintenance, installation, and financing activities; and investing in infrared heating, electric vehicle charging, and batteries.

