Agrello (DLT) Price Tops $0.0364 on Major Exchanges

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last seven days, Agrello has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One Agrello token can now be purchased for $0.0364 or 0.00000321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Agrello has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $64,404.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Agrello alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019678 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00041341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.89 or 0.05109832 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00053588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00031104 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Agrello Token Profile

DLT is a token. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,978,873 tokens. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.id. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Agrello

Agrello can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Agrello should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Agrello using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Agrello Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Agrello and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.