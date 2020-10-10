Alchemy Pay Price Reaches $0.0140 (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $12.83 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.09 or 0.00582408 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00073684 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00049277 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001217 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 917,281,168 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

