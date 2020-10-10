Alias (ALIAS) Price Hits $0.11

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded up 34% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Alias coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000929 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alias has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Alias has a total market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $197.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000972 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00032509 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00029666 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00020663 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00020256 BTC.

Alias Coin Profile

Alias (CRYPTO:ALIAS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official website is spectreproject.io. Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alias

Alias can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alias using one of the exchanges listed above.

