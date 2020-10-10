Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will post $49.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.98 million. Alithya Group posted sales of $51.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year sales of $212.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $205.58 million to $217.13 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $226.58 million, with estimates ranging from $217.36 million to $234.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 15.35%.

NASDAQ ALYA opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $138.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.15. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.17.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alithya Group (ALYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.