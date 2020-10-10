AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAL) Shares Up 0.5%

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAL) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.70 and last traded at $26.70. 12 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 33,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.56.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.28.

Read More: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.