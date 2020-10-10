AllSafe (ASAFE) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,311.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. AllSafe has a total market cap of $199,077.61 and approximately $1,311.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AllSafe has traded up 16.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00029666 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005051 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

