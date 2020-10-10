Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93. The company has a market cap of $415.25 million, a PE ratio of -62.92 and a beta of 2.36. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $122.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bing Xue sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $25,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $1,457,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,568,496 in the last ninety days. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 134.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,619,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after purchasing an additional 927,794 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 12.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 32,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 59.7% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 285,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

