Alpha Coin (APC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, Alpha Coin has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. Alpha Coin has a total market capitalization of $3,956.58 and $10.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 132.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002686 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000157 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Coin Token Profile

Alpha Coin (APC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2016. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.