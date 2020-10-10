America Movil SAB de CV (NYSE:AMOV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.43

Shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR (NYSE:AMOV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.43 and traded as high as $13.03. America Movil SAB de CV shares last traded at $12.83, with a volume of 1,304 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMOV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV by 51.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV by 56.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV by 19.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 12,983 shares during the last quarter.

About America Movil SAB de CV (NYSE:AMOV)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

