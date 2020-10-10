Analysts Anticipate Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) to Announce -$1.48 EPS

Analysts expect Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) to post ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($0.59). Albireo Pharma posted earnings of ($1.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year earnings of ($6.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.41) to ($4.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($7.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.41) to ($3.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 722.91% and a negative return on equity of 82.06%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Albireo Pharma from $39.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Albireo Pharma from $45.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Albireo Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

In related news, insider Martha J. Carter sold 10,000 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $400,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,062 shares in the company, valued at $362,751.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $16,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,542 shares of company stock worth $807,321. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 26,289 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 41.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,431. Albireo Pharma has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a current ratio of 9.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18. The stock has a market cap of $564.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

