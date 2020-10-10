Analysts Anticipate Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) to Post $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.34. Renasant reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $169.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.73 million. Renasant had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 5.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNST shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. DA Davidson cut shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Renasant from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.82. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 8.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 31.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,477 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 5,495.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,816,000 after purchasing an additional 981,059 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 33.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the first quarter worth $2,627,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

