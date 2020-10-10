Analysts Expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $290.29 Million

Analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will announce sales of $290.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $298.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $280.00 million. Cboe Global Markets reported sales of $294.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $296.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.38 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CBOE opened at $85.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $72.01 and a 52-week high of $127.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.54.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

