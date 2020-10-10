Analyzing Bancorp 34 (NASDAQ:BCTF) & HFB Financial (NASDAQ:HFBA)

HFB Financial (OTCMKTS:HFBA) and Bancorp 34 (NASDAQ:BCTF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

HFB Financial has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HFB Financial and Bancorp 34’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HFB Financial N/A N/A N/A Bancorp 34 8.80% 4.06% 0.45%

Dividends

HFB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Bancorp 34 pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Bancorp 34 has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HFB Financial and Bancorp 34’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HFB Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bancorp 34 $19.97 million 1.55 $710,000.00 N/A N/A

Bancorp 34 has higher revenue and earnings than HFB Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of HFB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for HFB Financial and Bancorp 34, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HFB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Bancorp 34 beats HFB Financial on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HFB Financial

HFB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Home Federal Bank Corporation that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and overdrafts. It also provides personal, recreational and car, mortgages, home improvement, construction, home equity, and business loans. In addition, the company offers various insurance products, such as life and long-term care insurance products, as well as fixed and variable annuities. Further, it invests in retirement planning, college funding, and estate planning; and mutual funds, stocks, bonds, real estate investment trusts, options, and unit investment trusts. Additionally, the company offers estate planning services; and debit cards and online banking services. It primarily operates in Bell County, Kentucky, as well as surrounding counties and states of Tennessee and Virginia. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Middlesboro, Kentucky.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts and related services, including online cash management. The company also originates commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land development loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and consumer and other loans. It operates 4 full-service banking centers, including 1 each in Otero and Dona Ana Counties, New Mexico; and 2 in Maricopa County, Arizona, as well as 10 residential mortgage and commercial loan production offices in Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, Oregon, and Washington. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

