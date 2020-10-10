APIX 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $766,442.00 (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One APIX token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APIX has a total market cap of $11.65 million and $766,442.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, APIX has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00249249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00091478 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00037490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.72 or 0.01511984 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00155016 BTC.

About APIX

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,729,291 tokens. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform.

Buying and Selling APIX

APIX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

