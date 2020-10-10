apM Coin Price Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last seven days, apM Coin has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One apM Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0749 or 0.00000660 BTC on major exchanges. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and $5.27 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00041364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $575.44 or 0.05072172 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00053498 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00031102 BTC.

apM Coin Token Profile

apM Coin (APM) is a token. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,110,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling apM Coin

apM Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

