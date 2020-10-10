Aquila Resources (TSE:AQA) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Aquila Resources Inc (TSE:AQA)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.16. Aquila Resources shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 2,600 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of $54.17 million and a P/E ratio of -9.41.

Aquila Resources (TSE:AQA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Aquila Resources Company Profile (TSE:AQA)

Aquila Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, copper, lead, silver, and nickel deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Back Forty project, a development stage volcanogenic massive sulfide deposit located in Menominee County, Michigan.

