Ardor (ARDR) Price Up 11.4% Over Last Week

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Stocks.Exchange, Binance and Poloniex. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $52.85 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005240 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00019315 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00012345 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, OKEx, HitBTC, Upbit, Binance, Stocks.Exchange, Poloniex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

