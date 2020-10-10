Argos Resources Ltd (ARG.L) (LON:ARG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.21

Argos Resources Ltd (ARG.L) (LON:ARG) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.21 and traded as low as $2.03. Argos Resources Ltd (ARG.L) shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 50,966 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.21.

About Argos Resources Ltd (ARG.L) (LON:ARG)

Argos Resources Ltd, together with its subsidiary, Argos Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands. The company holds a 100% interest in license PL001, which covers approximately 1,126 square kilometers in the North Falkland Basin. Argos Resources Ltd was founded in 1995 and is based in Stanley, the Falkland Islands.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Argos Resources Ltd (ARG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argos Resources Ltd (ARG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.