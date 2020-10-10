Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ARMR) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ARMR) shares shot up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $20.18. 384 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.