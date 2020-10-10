Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,151,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,176 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.90% of Ashland Global worth $79,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASH. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ashland Global by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ashland Global by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ashland Global by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 64,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $74.39 on Friday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $81.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.91 and a 200-day moving average of $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.27, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

ASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Ashland Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Ashland Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.64.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $74,651.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

