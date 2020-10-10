ATA (NASDAQ:ATAI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.08

ATA Inc. (NASDAQ:ATAI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.08 and traded as high as $1.09. ATA shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 26,776 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08.

ATA Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATAI)

ATA Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides computer-based testing services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services for the creation and delivery of computer-based tests utilizing its test delivery platform and proprietary testing technologies that are used for professional licensure and certification tests in various industries, including IT services, banking, teaching, and insurance; and administrative services, such as test registration, scheduling, fee collection, and certification fulfillment.

