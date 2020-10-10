ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.97

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.97 and traded as high as $30.09. ATCO shares last traded at $29.63, with a volume of 23,711 shares.

ACLLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on ATCO from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. CIBC upped their target price on ATCO from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ATCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ATCO from $45.50 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

ATCO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACLLF)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

