Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $372.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will announce $372.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $373.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $371.51 million. Atlas posted sales of $282.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atlas.

Get Atlas alerts:

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.57 million. Atlas had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 8.84%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE ATCO opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.94. Atlas has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $14.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas (ATCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.