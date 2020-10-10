Atlas Protocol Trading Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $151,992.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart. In the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00250656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00037930 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00092189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.42 or 0.01520756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000236 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00156917 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io.

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

