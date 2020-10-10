ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.61

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.61 and traded as low as $13.14. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 1,535 shares traded.

ATSAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

