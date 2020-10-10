Aukett Swanke (LON:AUK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.86

Aukett Swanke (LON:AUK)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.86 and traded as low as $0.75. Aukett Swanke shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 13,732,808 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 million and a PE ratio of 2.70.

About Aukett Swanke (LON:AUK)

Aukett Swanke Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated professional design services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and Continental Europe. The company's services comprise architecture; interior design; master planning; engineering; and design for sustainability projects, heritage buildings, and adaptive reuse projects, as well as workplace strategy projects.

