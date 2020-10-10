Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $561.33

Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $561.33 and traded as high as $571.00. Auto Trader Group shares last traded at $568.70, with a volume of 1,632,960 shares.

AUTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered Auto Trader Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective (down from GBX 580 ($7.58)) on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 557 ($7.28) to GBX 581 ($7.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 515.93 ($6.74).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 561.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 515.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.71, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.73.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile (LON:AUTO)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.