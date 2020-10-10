Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.94

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.94 and traded as low as $2.66. Aware shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 69,564 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $57.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.05.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 108.85% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter.

Aware, Inc provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK – Inquire, biometric services platform – BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform – Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data.

